Air NZ gearing up for busy holiday period

Air New Zealand is gearing up for a busy Christmas travel period. Photo / File

Air New Zealand is gearing up for a busy Christmas travel period. Photo / File

Air New Zealand chief customer and sales officer Leeanne Geraghty says they are gearing up for a busy period and will be carrying 300,000 people around Aotearoa between December 15 and 31.

She told The AM Show people should allow "ample time" before a flight, but there were things people could do at home to expedite the process through the airport such as downloading the Air NZ app and uploading the vaccine pass.

They were hoping they would have the technology allowing people to upload their vaccines passes ready by December 8.

Air NZ expected December 15 - the day Auckland's border lifted - to be a busy day and they had about 15000 customers travelling across its network and about 9000 customers travelling in and out of Auckland.

"We are doing everything we can to ensure our airfares are very affordable."

There were 14000 fares still available for the Christmas week for under $150.