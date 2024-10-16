Air NZ executive stepping down after 20 years

Leanne Geraghty will depart Air New Zealand in January. Photo / Dean Purcell

Leanne Geraghty will depart Air New Zealand in January. Photo / Dean Purcell

Air New Zealand chief customer and sales officer Leanne Geraghty is stepping down and returning to Australia

Geraghty joined the airline as New South Wales state manager in 2004, holding several roles in Australia before relocating to New Zealand in 2016.

She is one of nine people on the airline’s group executive team.

“After 20 incredible years with Air New Zealand, I have made the difficult decision to resign from my role as chief customer and sales officer,” Geraghty said today.

“I will be returning to Sydney to be closer to my family.”