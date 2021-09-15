Air NZ boss Greg Foran: Transtasman bubble will be difficult to replicate

Air NZ boss Greg Foran. Photo / File

Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran told the AM Show it was unlikely the transtasman bubble would return as we know it.

He said it would be difficult to replicate a travel system that didn't require pre-departure testing or vaccination.

Foran is taking vaccines seriously.

He said that the airline is still consulting with staff over compulsory vaccinations.

"We are getting good responses back. We will conclude that towards the middle of next week and then we will look at what we have learned and make a decision from there."

Foran said people were receptive and it already had a vaccination rate in the mid 80 per cent and just over 90 per cent with one dose.

"Pretty overwhelming support for getting vaccinated. But we want to hear everyone's point of view and that's why we are doing the consultation."

On the future of no more lockdowns and how that might affect flight scheduling and where Air NZ would fly, Foran said he wanted to see how things played out.

"I suspect there is going to be some countries where we have really high vaccination rates and that is probably going to make it a little bit easier for people to move and travel. But we will just see how it plays out and take that as it eventuates."

Foran was also asked how the airline was handling mask enforcement given the issues faced by security guards at supermarkets and bus drivers.

"On most occasions, people are very accommodating and they realise what they need to do. Obviously, there are some situations - but they are very minor and our staff handle those wonderfully well - they are well trained and we are working through the process as everyone in New Zealand is."