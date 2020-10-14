Air New Zealand Koru Hour returns as airline's domestic capacity builds back up

The strong rebound in domestic aviation continues with Air New Zealand up to 85 per cent of pre-Covid levels and back with a flyer's favourite — Koru Hour.

The airline will tomorrow resume the service and will offer Rutherford & Meyer Wafers, hand-cut cheddar, brie made especially for the airline and "a selection" of great New Zealand wines and beers.

A photo supplied by the airline indicates a four-cracker to two chunks of cheese ratio.

Koru Hour is served on all weekday jet services between 4.30pm and 7pm, and is free for all passengers.

Regular food and beverage offerings on its jets and ATRs outside Koru Hour include a sweet or savoury snack, either a cookie or corn chips, and tea, coffee or water.

A survey earlier this year revealed strong support for the service.

The airline's chief customer and sales officer Leanne Geraghty said Koru Hour was put on pause twice during elevated Covid-19 alert levels.

''We have always thought of Koru Hour as a little koha from us to our customers travelling at the end of the business day and the feedback we received from our survey supported this, ensuring its return,'' she said.

Passengers were asked how important they thought it was for Koru Hour to continue, whether they booked specifically because of the service and whether they would ditch the flights if it was no longer there. Now the entire country is at alert level 1, recycling collections are back to normal.

Masks are not required for customers or Air New Zealand staff but in a note to customers, chief executive Greg Foran said: ''You're welcome to keep wearing a mask when you travel, and we will have masks available should you wish to wear one.''

"Domestic and regional lounges have resumed normal services and our Auckland domestic valet is back up and running."

New Zealand's domestic aviation recovery is one of the strongest in the world behind China.

Jetstar quickly resumed its main trunk services at near pre-Covid levels when Auckland's alert level dropped, meaning it could fill planes.

A Jetstar spokesperson said it plans to re-introduce our 'Buy on Board' menu for all flights at any time of the day in the next few weeks.

Besides pies, toasties and muffins it offers a glass of wine, cheese and crackers (with a one to one ratio) and olives or salami sticks for $15.



Across the Tasman, Qantas operating only around 20 per cent of its pre-pandemic schedule and Virgin Australia is at 17 per cent this month because of stringent state border restrictions.