“It’s not great news if the only travel option you have is to fly. It’s no surprise that New Zealand consumers are questioning how and why flight prices have increased so much over the past few years.”

Consumer NZ found a return flight from Wellington to Hamilton for two adults with no luggage, booked two days in advance, would have cost $281.20 in 2021 – but now would cost $1118. Consumer NZ said this was an increase of 297%.

It also found a flight for a family of four from Sydney to Palmerston North in March 2020 would cost $1372.

Now, it would cost $3451.

“A Christchurch-Dunedin return trip booked with five weeks lead-in time cost $123.60 in 2020. The same flight in 2023 cost $344 – nearly three times as much,” Damen said.

“A return trip between Wellington and Dunedin for two people and one checked bag cost $487.20 in 2020. Fast-forward to 2024 and the price of the flights had effectively doubled to $970.”

Damen said the organisation regularly received complaints from Kiwis frustrated about not only the cost of flying, but cancellations as well.

“If you travel to or from the regions, like Gisborne or Whangārei, your options might be to grin and bear it – or not fly at all.”

Damen said Kiwis relied heavily on Air New Zealand as the national carrier.

“Depending on where you live, an Air New Zealand flight may be your only choice,” she said.

Air New Zealand told Consumer NZ “significant cost inflation” was to blame for such increases in flight fares.

The airline also told Consumer NZ it offered “well-priced fares across its network, which are most readily available if booked in advance”.

Damen said there were many genuine reasons for the increase in airfares but the significance in some meant the industry needed to be monitored closely.

Air New Zealand has been contacted for comment.