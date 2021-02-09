Air New Zealand contract with Saudi military has been terminated - CEO Greg Foran

Air NZ CEO Greg Foran: "If it had been a $5 million contract it would have actually been escalated to someone who reported to me." Photo / Brett Phibbs

By RNZ

Air NZ chief executive Greg Foran has confirmed the contract and work on engines for the Saudi military has been terminated.

However, Foran did not confirm whether there would be a financial penalty in ending the contract.

He told RNZ's Checkpoint the job was being returned as incomplete.

The person who signed off the contract with Saudi Arabia was about four levels down from Foran, he said, as it was a $3 million contract.

"If it had been a $5 million contract it would have actually been escalated to someone who reported to me," Foran said.

He said Air NZ was conducting a full review of the process.

More to come

- RNZ