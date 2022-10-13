Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Air New Zealand complaint logjam: Wait of up to 8 weeks for email reply after seating botch-up

Grant Bradley
By
4 mins to read
Seating problems on a flight from Honolulu triggered a complaint - and a surprising auto-reply. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Seating problems on a flight from Honolulu triggered a complaint - and a surprising auto-reply. Photo / Brett Phibbs

An Air New Zealand passenger who lodged an email complaint with the airline after a seating botch-up was told he may have to wait up to eight weeks to get a reply.

The frequent flyer

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business