Air New Zealand appoints Vector's Nikhil Ravishankar as its chief digital officer

Air NZ's new chief digital officer Nikhil Ravishankar. Photo / Supplied

Air New Zealand has appointed Nikhil Ravishankar as its chief digital officer, a key role in the airline's recovery from Covid-19.

Ravishankar is currently in the same post at Vector New Zealand, having led the company's digital and information technology function and its transformation programme since 2017.

At Air New Zealand he will replace Jennifer Sepull who earlier this year resigned after two years in the role.

She moved back home to the United States.

Ravishankar was managing director at Accenture New Zealand and head of technology strategy at Telecom New Zealand (now Spark).

Air NZ's chief executive, Greg Foran, said Ravishankar would bring a wealth of knowledge to the executive team. His appointment followed a global search for Sepull's replacement.

"Digital will play an important role in our recovery from Covid-19, and as a key pillar in our strategy, we've got big plans for what we want to achieve in the digital space. Nikhil's industry expertise will ensure we deliver on what we set out to do.''

The announcement marks another movement in the airline's executive, largely unrecognisable from the beginning of last year.

Since then chief people officer Jodie King has been replaced (following a pre-Covid announcement), long-serving executives Nick Judd, Mike Tod and John Whittaker were cut loose and revenue boss Cam Wallace and chief financial officer Jeff McDowell have gone.

Ravishankar is a member of the AUT AUTEUR Influencer Network, on the board of New Zealand Asian Leaders and an advisory committee member of the Blues Foundation. He holds a BSc and a BCom (Hons) from the University of Auckland.