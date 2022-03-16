Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Air Canada returning to New Zealand next summer

3 minutes to read
Air Canada used a Boeing 787 Dreamliner on its flights in the 2019-20 summer. Photo / Supplied

Air Canada used a Boeing 787 Dreamliner on its flights in the 2019-20 summer. Photo / Supplied

NZ Herald

Air Canada will return to New Zealand next summer, saying it wants to meet pent-up demand for long haul travel.

The airline will fly between Vancouver and Auckland three times a week as part of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.