Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

AI could more than double New Zealand’s productivity: Accenture report

Chris Keall
By
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
New Zealand workers are the third fastest adopters of generative AI tools globally, as measured by Microsoft’s Work Trend Index. Photo / 123rf

New Zealand workers are the third fastest adopters of generative AI tools globally, as measured by Microsoft’s Work Trend Index. Photo / 123rf

Could artificial intelligence be the solution to New Zealand’s longstanding problem with low productivity?

A new report by Accenture for Microsoft forecasts:

  • Kiwi workers are set to save an average 275 hours per year through generative AI adoption
  • Generative AI could grow GDP ($387 billion in 2023) by 1% per year and add $76b per year to NZ’s economy by 2038

The catch: To those numbers, New Zealand needs to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business