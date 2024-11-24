The opening ceremony of the Resido apartment complex in Mt Wellington. From left, Hauauru Rawiri of Ngati Paoa, Housing Minister Chris Bishop, PM Christopher Luxon, Clive Mackenzie and Simon Shakesheff from Kiwi Property. Photo / Jason Oxenham
“We are well positioned to meet our 12 to 18 month lease-up target,” an investor presentation said, noting residents’ average age was 34, 48% had incomes above Auckland’s average and 31% of them had a pet because allowing animals is part of Resido’s draw.
Kiwi’s new town centre in south Auckland at Drury East was progressing with earthworks now completed. Kiwi plans to “execute the sell down at Drury of large format retail sites”, in the first stage of what is anticipated with other neighbouring developments to be a new town centre equivalent to the size of Napier.
As one of the largest listed property companies on the stock exchange, the business said today’s result had reinforced its conviction about its strategy, focused on curating and creating retail-led mixed-use properties.
It said Sylvia Park had proven to be the best proof of the Kiwi Property retail-led mixed-use strategy.
That strategy highlighted benefits of taking a long-term approach, starting with strategic land holdings near transport and population growth nodes, and adding quality retail, residential, office, and amenities to the community, the company said today.
Drury East was expected to have transport connections with the new Drury central train station next year, and residential and big-box retail to help catalyse the growth of the community, the company said.
In May, Kiwi said it planned to sell its Vero Centre to a Hong Kong business for $458m but the deal never went ahead.
Kiwi shares have been trading around 96c lately, up 14% annually.
