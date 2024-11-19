“Kaha Ake’s projects are all at varying stages of the land development process and no titles have come through yet for build partners to commence the construction of homes. The first of these are due early 2025,” she said.
The partnership planned new homes in the Waimanawa project at Warkworth but that was running late, Scholes said.
“That is behind its original timeline as communicated in October 2021, and we are still going through the plan change process. Unfortunately, this is not unusual when working with the current Resource Management Act,” Scholes said.
“Our plan change application was accepted in September 2023 but the process then became more complicated following the release of Auckland Council’s Future Development Strategy in mid 2023 and Watercare’s subsequent response to this.
“However, investors remain very confident in the merits of the proposal Kaha Ake has put forward and we are looking forward to making good progress next year,” Scholes said.
Asked to comment on the partnership, the Super Fund deferred to Classic.
The fund holds an 80% share in the partnership.
In 2021, when the deal was struck, Super Fund direct investments manager Hishaam Mirza said the investment was part of a broader strategy to increase the fund’s exposure to real estate.
“We believe our capital can help create a breakthrough moment for a sector weighed down with interconnected challenges of affordability, land supply, lack of scale, poor infrastructure and compliance.
“In line with our commitment to responsible investment, sustainability will be at the forefront of Kaha Ake’s approach.”