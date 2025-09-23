Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Business

2degrees net loss widens on one-offs, operating earnings grow amid ‘economic headwinds’

Chris Keall
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

2degrees CEO Mark Callander. Photo / Michael Craig

2degrees CEO Mark Callander. Photo / Michael Craig

Telecommunications company 2degrees made a net loss of $18.2 million for its 2025 financial year (ending June 30), from the prior year’s $3.1m net loss. Provision was made for one-offs that could later add to the net loss, taking it to $39.1m.

The privately held telco said its wider pre-tax

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save