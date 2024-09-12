$2b powerhouse: Why Contact really wants Manawa

“Our hydro portfolio in particular is spring, summer weighted and we’ve always made up for that with having thermal peaking,” Contact chief executive Mike Fuge told Markets with Madison.

“We want to phase that out and then you have to turn your mind to ‘Well, how do we make up for that in the winter?’ And you’ve got Manawa with hydro generation, which is both geographically diverse, but also is weighted towards winter.”

“This will help us get to our future faster.”

A merged entity with Manawa, formerly Trustpower, would make it the second largest power company in the country behind Meridian, producing 24% of our total electricity supply annually, or 10.5 terawatt hours.

Contact Energy chief executive Mike Fuge (left) and chairman Rob McDonald talking to Markets with Madison about its powerhouse deal. Photo / Cameron Pitney

But Contact’s chief executive and chairman are assuring consumers, including industrial users, that its proposed deal would not significantly lessen competition in the industry – in fact, they believe it would increase it.

Watch the leaders discuss the details of the deal, and how they plan to get it over the line with the Commerce Commission, in today’s episode of Markets with Madison above.

