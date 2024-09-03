2300 still without broadband in Auckland on day three of outage blamed on vandals

Chorus estimates repairs, which include blowing 1km of fibre, will be finished this afternoon.

“We have multiple crews working 24/7 on multiple cables at once and can see services being restored as the fibres are connected,” the spokeswoman said.

“Obviously we are really disappointed that the actions of a few have led to inconvenience for so many and apologise to all who have been affected.”

Chorus's outage map at 6am Wednesday morning - the third day offline for some 2300 customers.

Eftpos was down for some shops.

There was no immediate word on any potential compensation for business customers who were hit.

Chorus says people will have to take up the matter with their retail internet service provider.

Sepali Naus, who runs the Māngere Floral Studio, told RNZ she had come up with work-arounds to run her shop during the internet outage.

“We’re using our data on our cellphones to hotspot our computer, so we can get internet via our data,” she said.

She was worried the data would run out, leaving her shop in the dark.

“We rely on it for our orders coming in through the website, and our phone is connected to our Chorus line ... Our eftpos machine is down.”

Naus was also asking customers to use bank transfers when shopping to get around the outage.

Rasheed Ahmed, from Hammer Hardware, said they were also dealing with difficult conditions.

“People don’t carry cash,” he said.

Ahmed said the outage was causing more problems for an already-struggling town centre.

“I feel sorry for our village here, with the business people who are already struggling to have customers here.

“Now, with this happening, I think we are going backwards.

“Technology, we think it’s going to be better, but I think we’re going backwards.”

With reporting by RNZ

Chris Keall is an Auckland-based member of the Herald’s business team. He joined the Herald in 2018 and is the technology editor and a senior business writer.