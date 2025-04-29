“It’s been a tough day for all the team at the site. Making decisions like this is never easy,” Palairet said.

“Our strategy is about creating end-to-end value and growing total returns for our farmer shareholders. We believe the best way to achieve this is to focus on our strengths and scale in ingredients and foodservice, and we are prioritising our investment on the parts of our operations that are better suited to this.”

Fonterra said it would work through a consultation process, including exploring potential redeployment opportunities for staff before operations are planned to come to an end on July 31.

“We are committed to supporting our employees as we work through the next steps,” Palairet said.

Canpac is Fonterra’s largest secondary packager of milk powders and nutritional products, according to its website.

The site has state-of-the-art product-blending facilities, can assembly machines, can-filling lines and sachet packing machines.

However, Fonterra said Canpac currently packed up to 4000 metric tons of powders a year, less than 1% of the co-op’s total product volume.

Last year, Fonterra said it would progress with the divestment of its consumer business.

Its consumer products business includes household-name brands such as Anchor, Mainland, Anlene, Anmum and Chesdale, representing about $3.4 billion of invested capital.