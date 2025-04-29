- Fonterra plans to close Hamilton canning and packaging site in July.
Dairy giant Fonterra has today announced it plans to close its Hamilton canning and packaging facility in July, with about 120 jobs on the line.
Fonterra said the closure of the Canpac site followed the co-operative’s decision to focus on higher value ingredients, such as advanced proteins and medical nutrition.
The site is currently used to blend and package milk powders.
Fonterra chief financial officer Anna Palairet said low product volumes and increasing complexities in production had created challenging economic conditions for the facility.