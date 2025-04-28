Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Agribusiness

Fonterra says NSW court decision will not change sale plans

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Fonterra says a NSW court decision will not alter its plans to sell its consumer business. Photo / NZME

Fonterra says a NSW court decision will not alter its plans to sell its consumer business. Photo / NZME

Fonterra says plans to divest its global consumer and associated business are unchanged after an Australian court dismissed proceedings after the co-op had sought licensing agreement declarations.

Last November, Fonterra filed proceedings to seek a determination of its rights regarding its licensing agreement with ASX-listed Bega Cheese.

Bega is an

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Agribusiness

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Agribusiness