The changes to gun licensing are a sham.

There are no issues with our gun laws. It is an excuse by politicians to never let a chance go by to push their own agendas without thought.

It was the police who dropped the ball with this fiasco by not following their own strict application criteria.

I now feel distrusted, and classed as some sort of low-life citizen by politicians.

Why can't they stop interfering in citizens' affairs?

There seem to be many other things that needed to be done before they commit political suicide over this issue.

It's a right to be able to own a rifle, same as a right to drive a car.

You just need a licence.

How many are killed in cars each year? More than killed by guns.

Still got more cars than ever. (Abridged)

Bill Whitlock

Te Puke



Bridges and benefits

If MP Simon Bridges gets his suggestion of vaccinating your children or no benefit goes into law, I hope he extends this.

If people refuse to undertake work that is offered to the young who can work but choose not to, then they don't get any benefits either.

Sounds like a fair deal to me. (Abridged)

Alan Ryan

Welcome Bay



E-scooter injury cost

Surely after all the injuries suffered on these e-scooters and the horrific cost to ACC it makes sense that the operators pay a levy to ACC?

I can't believe it wasn't compulsory from the start.

Heather Dansby-Scott

Whangamatā



Letters

The Bay of Plenty Times welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final.

Email editor@bayofplentytimes.co.nz