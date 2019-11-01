The changes to gun licensing are a sham.

There are no issues with our gun laws. It is an excuse by politicians to never let a chance go by to push their own agendas without thought.

It was the police who dropped the ball with this fiasco by not following their own strict application criteria.

I now feel distrusted, and classed as some sort of low-life citizen by politicians.
Why can't they stop interfering in citizens' affairs?

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

There seem to be many other things that needed to be done before they commit political suicide over this issue.

It's a right

Related articles:

Bridges and benefits

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

E-scooter injury cost

Letters