Rugby: Ma'a Nonu to miss Brisbane Tens

All Blacks great Ma'a Nonu won't be making the trip to the Brisbane Tens with French club Toulon.

The two-time Rugby World Cup winner has been left out of the Toulon squad named for the inaugural 10-a-side tournament played at Suncorp Stadium on February 11 and 12.

The Top 14 club will feature former Wallabies Drew Mitchell and James O'Connor as well as Japan test fullback Ayumu Goromaru.

Toulon are in the same group as the Hurricanes and the Western Force.

TOULON SQUAD

Backs

Drew Mitchell

James O'Connor

Alesana Tuilagi

Josua Tuisova

Ayumu Goromaru

Axel Muller

Jimmy Yobo

Anthony Belleau

Geoffrey Cazanave

Teiva Jacquelain

Forwards

Swan Rebbadj

Emerick Setiano

Bastien Soury

Thomas Vernet

George Stokes

Aidon Davis

Gregory Annetta

Rudy Gahetau