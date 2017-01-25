Rugby: Ma'a Nonu to miss Brisbane Tens

All Blacks great Ma'a Nonu won't be making the trip to the Brisbane Tens with French club Toulon.
The two-time Rugby World Cup winner has been left out of the Toulon squad named for the inaugural 10-a-side tournament played at Suncorp Stadium on February 11 and 12.
The Top 14 club will feature former Wallabies Drew Mitchell and James O'Connor as well as Japan test fullback Ayumu Goromaru.
Toulon are in the same group as the Hurricanes and the Western Force.
TOULON SQUAD
Backs
Drew Mitchell
James O'Connor
Alesana Tuilagi
Josua Tuisova
Ayumu Goromaru
Axel Muller
Jimmy Yobo
Anthony Belleau
Geoffrey Cazanave
Teiva Jacquelain
Forwards
Swan Rebbadj
Emerick Setiano
Bastien Soury
Thomas Vernet
George Stokes
Aidon Davis
Gregory Annetta
Rudy Gahetau