Two are arrested as police find marijuana plant decorated like a Christmas tree

Two people have been arrested after police found a marijuana plant - that was decorated like a Christmas tree.
Officers found the plant at a property in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, in the midst of a suspected small cannabis farm.
The plant was decorated with tinsel, lights, bows and even an angel, Daily Mail reports.
Police confirmed that a man and woman have been arrested on suspicion of cannabis cultivation.
Gloucestershire Police shared a photograph of the festive marijuana plant, along with the caption: "Not your traditional Xmas Tree!"
Not your traditional Xmas Tree! Two arrested in Cheltenham on suspicion of cannabis cultivation.December 22, 2016
Officers also seized drugs and equipment during the raid on the Wednesday.
The pair have been bailed until February pending further enquiries.