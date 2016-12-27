9:29am Tue 27 December
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Two are arrested as police find marijuana plant decorated like a Christmas tree

By Emily Chan

Police found a marijuana plant decorated like a Christmas tree in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire. Photo / Glos Police Twitter
Police found a marijuana plant decorated like a Christmas tree in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire. Photo / Glos Police Twitter

Two people have been arrested after police found a marijuana plant - that was decorated like a Christmas tree.

Officers found the plant at a property in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, in the midst of a suspected small cannabis farm.

The plant was decorated with tinsel, lights, bows and even an angel, Daily Mail reports.

Police confirmed that a man and woman have been arrested on suspicion of cannabis cultivation.

Gloucestershire Police shared a photograph of the festive marijuana plant, along with the caption: "Not your traditional Xmas Tree!"


Officers also seized drugs and equipment during the raid on the Wednesday.

The pair have been bailed until February pending further enquiries.

- Daily Mail

By Emily Chan

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2016, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 27 Dec 2016 11:00:32 Processing Time: 20ms