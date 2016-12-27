Two are arrested as police find marijuana plant decorated like a Christmas tree

By Emily Chan

Two people have been arrested after police found a marijuana plant - that was decorated like a Christmas tree.

Officers found the plant at a property in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, in the midst of a suspected small cannabis farm.

The plant was decorated with tinsel, lights, bows and even an angel, Daily Mail reports.

Police confirmed that a man and woman have been arrested on suspicion of cannabis cultivation.

Gloucestershire Police shared a photograph of the festive marijuana plant, along with the caption: "Not your traditional Xmas Tree!"

Not your traditional Xmas Tree! Two arrested in Cheltenham on suspicion of cannabis cultivation. pic.twitter.com/hpPgEX8YDL — Glos Police (@Glos_Police) December 22, 2016

Officers also seized drugs and equipment during the raid on the Wednesday.

The pair have been bailed until February pending further enquiries.

- Daily Mail