Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper accused of ‘siding with’ Manchester Airport attacker

By Martin Evans Crime Editor. Tim Sigsworth
Daily Telegraph UK·
5 mins to read

CCTV footage of the alleged assault of three police officers at Manchester Airport has been played to jurors in court. Video / PA Media - News via Video Elephant

British Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has been accused of siding with the “vile thug” involved in the Manchester Airport attack, who has been found guilty of assault.

Cooper came under fire for her initial response to the incident last July when a female officer’s nose was broken during an attack

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save