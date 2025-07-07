According to the prosecution, Amaaz resisted as the officers tried to move him away from the payment machine so they could arrest him. Amaad is then said to have intervened.

PC Ward suffered a broken nose, during what the prosecution described as an incident with “a high level of violence”.

Amaaz can be seen in the footage throwing punches at PC Cook and PC Ward, hitting her on the nose, before he was tasered.

Footage played in court also showed PC Marsden aiming a kick to Amaaz’s head.

In the witness box, PC Marsden said that he has been assaulted multiple times while on duty but added: “I can confidently say these are the hardest I’ve ever felt in my life.”

Amaaz (in blue) is said to have thrown 10 punches at the police officers.

Prosecution described to jurors how the footage shows Amaaz throwing a series of punches at PC Marsden, who then falls to the ground.

PC Cook is then seen firing her Taser at Amaaz, who also falls to the ground.

Marsden got to his feet seconds later and kicked Amaaz’s head.

The CCTV footage also shows the brothers’ mother leaning over Amaaz as PC Marsden pushes her head with his Taser, then pointing it at Amaad.

PC Marsden told the court during evidence that he felt forced to take that course of action due to the “crowd dynamic” around the area as well as the fact he had no radio reception in the carpark.

Marsden described how the situation escalated from the moment he confronted Amaaz by the pay station.

Asked about the crowd that had gathered around the scene, PC Marsden told the court he felt the onlookers were “hostile” and did not want police there. He said no one tried to help and, instead, they all watched and recorded it on their phones.

The court has also heard that the brothers had gone to the airport that day with a young nephew to pick up their mother who was arriving on a flight from Qatar. An incident between the mother and another passenger led is said to have sparked the confrontation at the Starbucks cafe in the terminal.

Jurors were also shown security footage from the incident at Starbucks, recorded prior to the police confrontation.

The two brothers deny the allegations.

The trial continues at the Liverpool Crown Court.