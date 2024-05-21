Investigations are under way over allegations a young child was locked in a makeshift enclosure at a Northern Territory industrial site. Photo / 123rf

Investigations are under way over allegations a young child was locked in a makeshift enclosure at a Northern Territory industrial site.

Authorities are investigating the incident, which is understood to have occurred at a work site on the Stuart Highway.

“NT WorkSafe can confirm NT Police has raised a safety concern after receiving reports a young child had been secured in inappropriate conditions at a work site,” the agency said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Inspectors have commenced an enquiry into the incident.”

Police alerted the safety watchdog on Thursday.

It is alleged the child was about two years old and was placed in a makeshift secure enclosure, described by witnesses as a cage, NT News reports.

Territory Families is also looking into the matter.

“The safety of children is our top priority and we take seriously any allegation of child harm,” the agency said in a statement.

“We are aware of this matter and are looking into it.”

NT Police declined to comment on the incident.







