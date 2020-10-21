Young Australian, 11, takes her own life after alleged sexual abuser released on bail

The devastated family of an 11-year-old girl who took her own life in Western Australia believe she was left traumatised after her alleged abuser was granted bail. Photo / Getty

An 11-year-old Western Australian girl took her own life after her alleged sexual abuser was released on bail by police.

The girl, who cannot be nailed, died in Perth's Children Hospital on Tuesday after being flown in from a regional town.

She died after her life support was switched off on Tuesday afternoon, with about 100 loved ones gathering to say goodbye.

The young indigenous girl was allegedly repeatedly sexually abused by a 66-year-old man between 2014 and 2020.

He has been charged with six counts of indecently dealing with a child and five counts of sexually penetrating a child, and is currently scheduled to face court again in December.

National Suicide Prevention and Trauma Recovery Project (NSPTRP) director Megan Krakouer, who has been with the girl's family in hospital, said they were shattered.

"Their lives are ruined and they are forever heartbroken.

"She was failed by a number of organisations and a number of departments.

"What I did see at that hospital is there were so many little children crying and hurting.

"It broke my heart."

National Suicide Prevention and Trauma Recovery Project co-ordinator Gerry Georgatos has been assisting the "broken family", and said they backed a coronial inquest and any other inquiry that might help.

"Everything that can be done, should be done," he said on Wednesday.

"It's harrowing [for the family], it's hurting them, it's burning them.

"No one should be bailed as a multiple offender, a repeat offender, because they are a higher risk.

"That seared fear into the heart of the family and into the heart of the child, according to the family, and may have led to this child's self-harm."

Georgatos said the family and supporters wanted to know why the accused man was not remanded in custody, rather than being granted bail – first by police, then by a court six days later.

WA Police Regional Assistant Commissioner Jo McCabe said bail was considered on a case-by-case basis.

"For someone so young to take their life is unacceptable and tragic, and many questions need to be answered," she told reporters.

"This will ultimately be a matter for the coroner, but I'm here today to say that WA Police will take ownership of any issues where we can improve to prevent something like this from occurring again.

"An early assessment of this case tells me that police bail should have been opposed and not considered in this instance."

Police also revealed there was "some suggestion" the man may have breached his bail conditions and officers were investigating.

Deputy Premier Roger Cook described the girl's death as a horrible tragedy.

"When a small girl, who clearly feels vulnerable and hopeless, and has no hope, takes their life … I think [it] strikes at the heart of all our sense of humanity and our hearts go out to the family," Cook told reporters.

"I'm sure we'll be looking at how we responded in this situation.

"My understanding is there was an element of counselling and some supports that were available [to the girl], so we need to look at if that was appropriate.

"I'm sure the justice system will look at the way that the bail and other court arrangements [for the accused] were managed as well."