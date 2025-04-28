Yemen’s Houthi rebel media says 68 killed in US strikes on migrant centre

“Civil defence teams and the Red Crescent are continuing their efforts at the scene of the American crime,” it said.

AFP could not independently confirm the veracity of Al-Masirah’s claim that the strikes had hit a migrant detention centre, or the toll.

AFP has contacted the US military for comment.

According to a statement cited by Al-Masirah from the Houthi administration’s interior ministry, the centre housed “115 migrants, all from Africa”.

The broadcaster showed footage of bodies stuck under the rubble and of rescuers working to help the casualties.

‘We will continue’

The Houthis are, like Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon, backed by Iran, which is Israel’s arch-foe.

They began targeting shipping in late 2023, preventing ships from passing through the Suez Canal – a vital route that normally carries about 12% of global trade – forcing many companies into a costly detour around the tip of southern Africa.

In a statement that provided its most detailed accounting of the operation so far, the US military command responsible for the Middle East said: “Since the start of Operation Rough Rider, USCentcom has struck over 800 targets.

“These strikes have killed hundreds of Houthi fighters and numerous Houthi leaders.

“The strikes have destroyed multiple command-and-control facilities, air defence systems, advanced weapons manufacturing facilities, and advanced weapons storage locations,” Centcom said.

Despite the strikes, the Houthis – who control large swaths of Yemen and have been at war with a Saudi-led coalition backing the internationally recognised Government since 2015 – have continued to claim attacks against both US vessels and Israel.

Centcom said that “while the Houthis have continued to attack our vessels, our operations have degraded the pace and efectiveness of their attacks. Ballistic missile launches have dropped by 69%. Additionally, attacks from one-way attack drones have decreased by 55%.

“Iran undoubtedly continues to provide support to the Houthis. The Houthis can only continue to attack our forces with the backing of the Iranian regime,” the military command said.

“We will continue to ratchet up the pressure until the objective is met, which remains the restoration of freedom of navigation and American deterrence in the region,” it added.

Strikes on Sanaa

Al-Masirah TV on Sunday reported that US strikes on the Yemeni capital Sanaa had killed at least eight people and wounded others.

The channel also broadcast footage of the rubble of destroyed homes and cars, as well as blood stains on the ground, while rescuers collected what appeared to be human remains in white cloth.

Also on Sunday, Houthi media said earlier strikes on Sanaa had killed two people and wounded several more.

The United States first began conducting strikes against the Houthis under Joe Biden’s administration, and President Donald Trump has vowed that military action against the rebels will continue until they are no longer a threat to shipping.

- Agence France-Presse