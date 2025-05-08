More than 20 foreign leaders are in Russia to attend a vast military parade on Friday, marking 80 years since the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II, taking place three years into Russia’s offensive in Ukraine.
Putin ordered troops into Ukraine in February 2022 and has marshalled the memory of Soviet victory against Nazi Germany to justify his campaign and rally society behind the offensive, which has killed tens of thousands of people.
In a meeting in the Kremlin, Putin told Xi: “Together with our Chinese friends, we firmly stand on guard of historical truth, protect the memory of events of the war years, and counter modern manifestations of neo-Nazism and militarism.”
“In the face of the international counter-current of unilateralism and hegemonic bullying behaviour, China will work with Russia to shoulder the special responsibilities of major world powers,” Xi said.
The Kremlin was forced to say it was taking “all necessary measures” to ensure the safety of world leaders in Russia for the parade.
Before the event, Putin has railed against what he casts as a distortion of Russia’s World War II history – criticising what he sees in the West as an attempt to downplay the Soviet Union’s contribution.
“The countless sacrifices made by both our peoples are worth remembering forever. The Soviet Union gave 27 million lives, laying them on the altar of the Fatherland and on the altar of victory,” he told Xi.