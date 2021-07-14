'World turned upside down': Bride-to-be killed hours after wedding dress shopping

A bride-to-be has died in a hit-and-run just hours after she was shopping for her wedding dress. Photo / Facebook / Getty

A bride-to-be has died in a hit-and-run just hours after she was shopping for her wedding dress. Photo / Facebook / Getty

A bride-to-be has died in a hit-and-run just hours after she was shopping for her wedding dress.

Laura Connolly, from Ireland, was set to tie the knot with her childhood sweetheart next year, when she was tragically killed on Sunday morning.

The 34-year-old was retuning from a night out with friends and was also window shopping for her bridal gown when she was struck by a white van that failed to remain at the scene.

An ambulance rushed the young woman to a nearby hospital, however she was pronounced dead a short time later.

She was due to marry her long-time partner Joe McCullagh.

The couple also share a son together with the young boy being consoled by family and friends, according to The Irish Times.

Police have since arrested a man in his 40s following the fatal incident on July 11.

Laura Connolly, 34, from Ireland, had just finished wedding dress shopping when she was tragically killed in a hit-and-run. Photo / Facebook

Laura's uncle Andy Connolly shared an emotional Facebook post on Wednesday over the loss of his niece.

"Could you imagine the pain of losing your daughter to try and understand that from a parents point of view could you imagine the sea of pain that would engulf you with a wave so big it hits you like thunder of shock!!" he wrote.

"Could you imagine this for I can't — I never lost my daughter but my brother did.

"I feel his pain just a little of his pain and I know what I feel it's tiny compared to the magnitude of pain he's been hit with!!"

He said it is a traumatic experience for everybody in his family and a "massive shock" of a girl "so full of life".

A son and boyfriend, father, mother and brother all left with the world turned upside down,." Andy said after having earlier appealed for the "killer" to come forward.

The community where Laura is from, has also been affected by the mum's sudden death.

"The passing of someone so young in such tragic circumstances will be widely felt," Local Lifford county councillor Gerry Crawford told The Irish Times.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with her family loved ones and her many friends at this most difficult of times."