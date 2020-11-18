Woman killed, allegedly shot at 24 times in dog poo feud

Isabella Thallas, 21, was left dead by the attack. Photo / GoFundMe

An American man is accused of gunning down a 21-year-old woman over a feud about her dog's defecation.

Police allege 24-year-old Michael Close fired 24 shots from a semi-automatic rifle, killing Isabella Thallas and wounding her boyfriend Darian Simon.

Close fired shots off at Thallas and Simon from inside his apartment while they were walking their dog.

Before opening fire, Close abused the couple after their dog pooped in a rock garden outside his apartment, according to prosecutors.

"Are you going to train that f**king dog or just yell at it?" Close reportedly yelled from his window.

The incident was apparently triggered by Thallas' boyfriend's dog (pictured). Photo / GoFundMe

He then fired off 24 shots, killing Thallas before fleeing the scene in his car.

He was later arrested by police.

Close is charged with first-degree murder and a number of other counts.

He has been denied bond, the court report said.

The suspect's girlfriend, Chelsea Thompson, told police that after the shooting her boyfriend called her crying, admitting to opening fire on two people, the prosecutor testified.

Thompson told police her boyfriend had recently been diagnosed with a personality disorder and battled substance abuse.

Michael Close has been arrested and charged over the attack.

Following Thallas' death, a GoFundMe was set up which has raised more than $100,000 for funeral costs.

"My heart just goes out to the family, just sending lots of love and prayers and care to the family at this time," said family friend Priscilla Rahn, who created the GoFundMe page, according to CBS Denver.

"We just want to wrap our arms around the family and help support and relieve some of that stress."

Close was also crying and apologising when he was arrested, it was reported.