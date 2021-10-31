Woman breaks into home, takes bath with glass of wine

A couple got the fright of their life after a burglar entered their home. When police found the burglar she was enjoying a bath with a glass of wine. Photo / Getty Images

A couple got the fright of their life after a burglar entered their home. When police found the burglar she was enjoying a bath with a glass of wine. Photo / Getty Images

A family in the US is warning neighbours to be vigilant after they fell victim to a most bizarre home burglary last week.

Denver couple Holly and her wife Anna were getting ready for bed when they heard someone enter their home and close the door to the guest bedroom.

""We knew someone was in the house," Holly said. "I heard that door slam, and I just yelled 'Anna, we need to get out of the house right now.'"

Worried for their safety, the couple fled their house and called police while waiting in their car.

Police arrived on the scene and entered the house before coming across a bizarre scene that left them stunned.

"They said, 'Yeah, we found a woman in your bathtub, taking a bath, with a glass of wine,'" Anna told local media.

When police entered the house they found the burglar inside the bath drinking a glass of wine. Photo / Getty Images

The couple believes the woman entered through their doggy door before rummaging around in the guest room.

After they left the house, they believe she went into the kitchen and poured a small glass of wine, before adding bath products to the tub and hopping in.

Police said the woman who broke into the house was taken to hospital for evaluation.

The couple, who believe the woman may have been experiencing homelessness, said they wouldn't press charges.

"It kind of went from sheer terror, to feeling kind of sad. I mean, she just wanted a bath," Anna said. "Hopefully she got some of the help that she needs."