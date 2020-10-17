Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

With Brexit clock ticking, Boris Johnson vows, again, to walk away

6 minutes to read

Prime Minister Boris Johnson called off Brexit negotiations on Friday. Photo / AP

New York Times
By: Mark Landler and Stephen Castle

The prime minister blew up over what he called Europe's insistence that Britain make all the compromises. But Europe says it still wants to talk.

Britain's Brexit negotiations with the European Union teetered on a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.