William Tyrrell case: Police take two key suspects to court as fresh search under way in Kendall

William Tyrrell disappeared while playing in the backyard at his foster grandmothers house in 2014. Photo / File

Police will be taking two key suspects in William Tyrrell's disappearance to court this month, as a renewed search for the missing 3-year-old begins.

Investigators are seeking an apprehended violence order against the two suspects, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

The AVO application was filed in Hornsby Local Court by Detective Sean Ogilvy and will be heard on November 23.

Speaking to Sunrise on Tuesday morning, Police Minister David Elliot said he had to be cautious about what was said in regards to the suspects.

"It is a matter of public record that police are issuing AVOs," he said.

"We need to be cautious about how we discuss that in the public domain so smart lawyers don't use our comments to neutralise a conviction."

On Monday, police revealed "many hundreds of officers" would search three locations around the area where the 3-year-old disappeared more than seven years ago.

William was playing with his 5-year-old sister in the yard at his foster grandmother's house on Benaroon Drive, Kendall, on the NSW mid-north coast on September 12, 2014, when she suddenly couldn't find him.

Strike Force Rosann revisit Kendall for 7th anniversary of William Tyrrell's disappearance in September.

He was wearing a Spider-Man costume.

Police Commissioner Mick Fuller was similarly tight-lipped when asked about the AVOs being sought against two key suspects this morning.

He told 2GB he wouldn't want to "compromise any aspect of the investigation" by speaking about the situation.

"The team is working diligently and they are searching today and will continue to search bushland and other areas in the coming days," Fuller said.

"We are hopeful that we will find some forensic evidence that will assist us in solving this case."

Cops' 'surprising' move in Tyrrell search

On Tuesday, 10 News journalist Lia Harris revealed the move by police she believes hinted they may have changed their tactics in the search for William.

Harris hosted the 'Where's William Tyrrell?' podcast, which included multiple interviews with the boy's foster family and many others.

Speaking to 2GB's Ben Fordham on Tuesday, Harris said police issued a subpoena from the Coroner's Court about two weeks ago that covered "everything that we had" in relation to the investigation.

In creating the podcast, Harris said she had uncovered audio, files, documents along with multiple interviews with William's foster family.

"It wasn't surprising that they wanted all of that because we already knew that we had uncovered things that perhaps police hadn't found," she said.

"But what was surprising is that it came two years after the podcast was born and two years after the coronial inquest."

Harris said this signified to her that police had taken a new direction with the search.

A Network 10 spokeswoman told news.com.au on Monday that audio files from the podcast were subpoenaed by the NSW Coroner's Court.

Police have begun a new search for William. Picture: Police Media

"We can confirm that raw audio files from the podcast by Lia Harris, 'Where's William Tyrrell?' – including interviews with William Tyrrell's foster family and others close to the case – were subpoenaed by the NSW Coroner's Court," she said.

Police 'hopeful' Tyrrell case can be concluded

State Crime Command director Detective Chief Superintendent Darren Bennett fronted the media on Monday, saying said the renewed search efforts are expected to take two to three weeks.

He said the operation would involve checking "new locations" and a "different type of search method".

"This activity is in response to evidence we have obtained in the course of the investigation, not speculative in any way, we are acting on behalf of the coroner and in conjunction with the colonial orders, she will be kept updated with regard to our progress.

"There is a large amount of work to be undertaken, we will be working specialist areas and people from outside the police force. We are very hopeful we can bring this matter to some sort of conclusion."

Asked whether they were looking for William's remains or whether they were looking for him alive, he said it was "highly likely" officers would be looking for a body.

"It's highly likely that we, if we found something it would be a body. We are looking for the remains of William Tyrrell, no doubt about that."

He said he believes the search will "take us a degree towards finding out what happened to William".

"I'm not anticipating a swift end to the investigation by any means."

Strike Force Rosann detectives have investigated hundreds of leads and several persons of interest as part of the ongoing search for William.

A $1 million reward is still on the table for finding the missing child.

In September, detectives revisited the Kendall area where William vanished and revealed new information had "come to light".

The Homicide Squad's Strike Force Rosann marked the seven-year anniversary of the disappearance by revisiting his foster grandmother's home on the NSW mid-north coast.

"Further information has since come to light, as part of our ongoing review of the materials gathered by investigators since the moment William went missing seven years ago," Strike Force Rosann Officer-in-Charge, Detective Chief Inspector David Laidlaw, said at the time.

Police did not comment further as to what the new information was, but the previous week it had been reported detectives had renewed their inquiries into a person of interest who had previously been dismissed.

– with Ben Graham