NSW Police to reveal major new search operation to find William Tyrrell

William Tyrrell was 3 years old at the time he went missing and was wearing a Spider-Man costume. Photo / Supplied

NSW Police have revealed they will carry out further searches for William Tyrrell who has been missing since 2014.

William was playing with his five-year-old sister in the yard at his foster grandmother's house on Benaroon Drive, Kendall, on the NSW mid-north coast on September 12, 2014, when she suddenly couldn't find him. He was 3 years old at the time and wearing a Spider-Man costume.

Officers returned to the Kendall home of William's grandmother on the seven-year anniversary of the little boy's disappearance. Photo / Supplied

It is understood the new search will be held at a site in Kendall - where the little boy was last seen.

The update comes after detectives revisited the area and police announced new information had "come to light" in mid-September.

Over the past seven years William has been the subject of the largest police investigation in Australian history.

NSW police have conducted multiple searches, collected thousands of pieces of information, identified hundreds of persons of interest, followed multiple leads of inquiry and posted the first one-million-dollar reward in NSW.

This morning, the force will reveal more details about new search activity planned by Strike Force Rosann detectives into the boy's whereabouts.

In September, police confirmed "new information" had come to light about the disappearance.

The Homicide Squad's Strike Force Rosann marked the seven-year anniversary of the disappearance by revisiting his foster grandmother's home on the NSW mid-north coast.

"Further information has since come to light, as part of our ongoing review of the materials gathered by investigators since the moment William went missing seven years ago," Strike Force Rosann Officer-in-Charge, Detective Chief Inspector David Laidlaw, said.

Police did not comment further as to what the new information was, but the previous week it was reported detectives had renewed their inquiries into a person of interest who had previously been dismissed.

Detectives and analysts from the State Crime Command's Homicide Squad have been investigating William's disappearance under Strike Force Rosann, and believe his disappearance was as a result of human intervention.

In September, police confirmed 'new information' had come to light about the disappearance. Photo / Supplied

However, William Tyrell's foster parents have called claims by police sources that they are closing in on a new suspect in the toddler's disappearance "fake news".

"Once again we are forced to watch others objectify William for personal gain," a statement from the couple released on September 7.

"To publish unverified claims, without consideration to the hurt that articles of this nature cause, is disrespectful and devastating to everyone who knows and loves William," the statement said.

A statement released by William's foster family in September said his loved ones had "never given up hope" on finding him again, and made a heartwrenching plea for those involved in his disappearance to finally come forward.

"On the seventh anniversary of William's disappearance, we ask of the person or persons involved; how much more heartbreak must be endured before you come forward," the statement read.

"When you took William, you plunged our world into perpetual darkness. How long will you continue to make us suffer?

"When will you choose to come forward and end the nightmare we've endured every day for the past 2558 days since you took William from his happy life?"

Detectives are continuing to conduct interviews, searches and other investigative activity, including those under Coronial Orders, as well as reviewing all available materials with the assistance of various experts.

The A$1 million NSW Government reward for information that leads to the recovery of William and the circumstances surrounding his disappearance, remains in place.

An inquest into the case was launched in March 2019 which is ongoing.