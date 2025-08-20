Premium

Why Vladimir Putin thinks Russia has the upper hand

By Anatoly Kurmanaev, Josh Holder, Paul Sonne and Oleg Matsnev
New York Times·
15 mins to read
Russian President Vladimir Putin figures he can manage the wartime pressures longer than Ukraine and can secure a peace deal that would ensure his legacy. Photo / Getty Images

Early in the war, the Russian Army was teetering on the verge of collapse in Ukraine. Its tanks were being incinerated, its soldiers were retreating, its campaign was failing, in a grave threat to President Vladimir V. Putin’s rule. Then Russia overhauled the military, producing new weapons, like first-person view

