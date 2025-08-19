Advertisement
Can Zelenskyy trust Trump? Ukraine’s fate may depend on the answer

By Zolan Kanno-Youngs
New York Times·
5 mins to read

US President Donald Trump is meeting with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the hopes of ending the Russia-Ukraine war.
President Trump has offered only vague assurances of security guarantees for Ukraine if President Volodymyr Zelensky agrees to cut a deal with Russia.

For President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine, a lot is riding on how much he can trust President Donald Trump.

Trump offered only vague assurances Monday that the

