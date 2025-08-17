Ukraine would be able to enjoy a guarantee resembling this clause without becoming an official member of the bloc.
Witkoff confirmed today that Russian President Vladimir Putin had agreed to the guarantee at talks in Alaska, saying it was “the first time we had ever heard the Russians agree to that”.
French President Emmanuel Macron said: “If we are weak with Moscow, we are preparing for tomorrow’s conflicts.”
He also repeated Europe’s demands that territorial decisions can only be made by Ukraine and no limits can be placed on Kyiv’s armed forces moving forward, in a video address from Fort de Brégançon, the President’s official holiday residence.