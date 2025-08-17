Keir Starmer praised Donald Trump’s offer of a security guarantee for Ukraine. Photo / Getty Images

Sir Keir Starmer has praised Donald Trump’s offer of an Article 5-style security guarantee for Ukraine, as European leaders prepared to head to Washington for a crucial meeting with the US President and Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The British Prime Minister chaired a meeting with the Ukrainian President and members of the Coalition of the Willing on Sunday.

Afterwards, Downing Street said the leaders “commended President Trump’s commitment to providing security guarantees to Ukraine, in which the Coalition of the Willing will play a vital role through the Multinational Force Ukraine, among other measures”.

The US is understood to have offered a Nato-style collective defence guarantee for Ukraine, which special envoy Steve Witkoff described as “game-changing”.

Nato’s Article 5 states that an armed attack against one or more of its members should be considered an attack on all.