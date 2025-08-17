Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Starmer praises Trump’s security commitments to Ukraine ahead of Zelenskyy meeting

Daily Telegraph UK
2 mins to read

Keir Starmer praised Donald Trump’s offer of a security guarantee for Ukraine. Photo / Getty Images

Keir Starmer praised Donald Trump’s offer of a security guarantee for Ukraine. Photo / Getty Images

Sir Keir Starmer has praised Donald Trump’s offer of an Article 5-style security guarantee for Ukraine, as European leaders prepared to head to Washington for a crucial meeting with the US President and Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The British Prime Minister chaired a meeting with the Ukrainian President and members of the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save