”I don’t know if it’s going to be today, but I’m not going to be happy if it’s not today. Everyone said it can’t be today, but I’m just saying I want the killing to stop.”

Trump has also warned that he would “walk” if his meeting with Putin doesn’t go well.

“I think it’s going to work out very well and if it doesn’t, I’m going to head back home real fast,” he told Fox News on board Air Force One.

Trump left Washington for Anchorage on Friday (local time) and landed in Alaska shortly after 7.20pm (BST). His summit with Putin is scheduled to take place at 11.30am local time (7.30am NZT) at the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.

Shortly before Air Force One hit the tarmac, the White House briefed reporters that Donald Trump would be meeting Vladimir Putin for a three-on-three meeting, rather than the one-on-one engagement the US President had previously floated.

Trump will be joined by Steve Witkoff, his special envoy who has met Putin five times in recent months, as well as Marco Rubio, the secretary of state.

The decision to avoid one-on-one talks with Putin followed warnings from Trump’s former top Russia adviser that doing so risked the president being manipulated by the former KGB operative.

“Putin will lure you in in a moment,” Fiona Hill, who served on Trump’s security council during his first term, told the Telegraph. “He likes to do the two guys chatting routine, but what he’s really doing is making you complicit in all kinds of things he wants.”

Putin has stopped over in the city of Magadan in Russia’s far east, where he is expected to meet the local governor and visit an industrial facility.