Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

Why China is miles ahead in a Pacific race for influence

8 minutes to read
Scott Morrison says the security agreement between the Solomon Islands and China has occurred because China is 'seeking to interfere' in the Pacific. Video / Sky News

Scott Morrison says the security agreement between the Solomon Islands and China has occurred because China is 'seeking to interfere' in the Pacific. Video / Sky News

New York Times
By Damien Cave

ANALYSIS:

Take a walk through the city where China's foreign minister met on Monday with the leaders of nearly a dozen Pacific Island nations, and China's imprint is unmistakable.

On one side of Suva, the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.