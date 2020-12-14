Website of the Year

World

What's next for Trump voters who believe the election was stolen?

10 minutes to read

Supporters of President Trump gathered for a rally in Washington on Saturday. Photo / Victor J. Blue, The New York Times

New York Times
By: Sabrina Tavernise

Some are certain the election was fraudulent. Others aren't so sure. What becomes of their scepticism has important implications for American democracy.

Richard Everit walked with a heavy heart from his hotel to join a

