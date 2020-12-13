Website of the Year

US election: The Texas lawsuit and the age of dreampolitik

President Donald Trump in the Oval Office. Photo / Doug Mills, The New York Times

New York Times
By: Ross Douthat

OPINION:

When it comes to Donald Trump's efforts to claim victory in the 2020 presidential election, there are two Republican parties.

One GOP has behaved entirely normally, certifying elections, rejecting frivolous claims and conspiratorial lawsuits,

