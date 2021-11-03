What we know so far about the man suspected of abducting Cleo Smith

Footage from Western Australia Police showed Cleo Smith being carried out safely on the night she was found. Video / WA Police

The man suspected of abducting 4-year-old Cleo Smith has been described as "quiet" and "lonely", but neighbours have expressed shock following his arrest.

The 36-year-old lives several minutes away from Cleo's family home and the local police station in Carnarvon, in Western Australia's north, where most people know each other.

Neighbours said the man had been "acting weird" and "strange" lately, and had been seen purchasing nappies despite not having a child.

One neighbour said the man's dog was usually at the back of the house but had more recently been at the front.

Some people were woken by the sound of police barging into the man's home in the middle of the night to rescue the little girl — 18 days after she was taken from the family tent at the Quobba Blowholes campground.

Henry Dodd said he saw the moment Cleo came out of the house being held tightly on a detective's shoulder.

Still from video released by the Western Australian Police of the moment 4-year-old Cleo Smith was rescued from a house in Carnarvon. Photo / WA Police

"She looked at me and she was a bit scared," he told 9 News.

The suspect remains in custody but no charges have been laid. Police said the man only became a suspect on Tuesday.

Forensic officers arrived at the man's house on Wednesday morning.

Police Air Wing PC12 also left from Jandakot Airport in Perth's south on Wednesday morning, arriving in Carnarvon at 7.03am.

The plane is reportedly expected to return to Perth later in the day with the accused man on board, but police have not confirmed that.

Police Commissioner Chris Dawson told reporters it was a "wonderful day" and one officers had been hoping for.

Dawson said a 36-year-old man was in custody and was "assisting police" with their inquiries.

"I'm not going to elaborate further in terms of that man, other than to saying he is a local man from Carnarvon, and we will be having something further to say later," the commissioner told reporters.

"I once again want to reinforce my thanks to a great team, assisted by a great community — the town of Carnarvon can stand strong.

Cleo Smith has been found alive. Photo / AP

"Yes, we have one man in custody but that is not the town of Carnarvon — that is one person.

"I want the town of Carnarvon and everyone else to come together as a community as we move forward.

"We can rejoice that this little girl has been found, but we need to move forward as a community as well."

Dawson previously said the man had no connection to the family.

Carnarvon Family Support Services protective behaviour co-ordinator Leticia Andreoli told NCA NewsWire she used to work with Smith and taught a behaviour programme at Cleo's school.

She said everyone in the community was shocked by Cleo's abduction, but were equally relieved to learn that she was alive.

"Unfortunately, this is the reality that we live in and this is why we need to have conversations with our kids," she said.

"Cleo and her family probably still have a tough road ahead of them.

"But they have the community support behind them.

"I don't think they will ever fully recover from this. It's pretty awful."

Earlier, WA Police Deputy Commissioner Col Blanch said intelligence led them to the house in the coastal town 900km north of Perth.

"They went into that house. Cleo was in the house alone," he said.

WA Police Deputy Commissioner Col Blanch.

"I think the look on the officers faces said it all. They were shocked, emotional, they picked up Cleo into their arms. Just an amazing moment."

Blanch released a statement on Wednesday morning, saying the man in custody was being questioned by detectives and no charges had been laid.

"It's my privilege to announce that in the early hours of this morning, the Western Australia Police Force rescued Cleo Smith. Cleo is alive and well," Blanch said.

"A police team broke their way into a locked house in Carnarvon about 1am. They found little Cleo in one of the rooms.

"One of the officers picked her up into his arms and asked her 'what's your name?'

"She said: 'My name is Cleo'. Cleo was reunited with her parents a short time later."

Blanch said it was the outcome the whole nation had "hoped and prayed for".

"I want to thank Cleo's parents, the Western Australian community and the many volunteers," he said.

"And of course, I want to thank my colleagues in the Western Australia Police Force.

"We'll have more to say on the rescue of Cleo as the day unfolds. For now, welcome home Cleo."

Cleo's mother Ellie Smith spoke for the first time after her girl was miraculously found alive, sharing a photo on Instagram with the words: "Our family is whole again."