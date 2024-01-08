Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Home / World
Premium

What really happened to the Titanic sub? The tragic inside story

21 minutes to read
The Times
By Matthew Campbell

In June, Stockton Rush’s OceanGate vessel imploded 3,500m below the Atlantic, instantly killing all five crew. Matthew Campbell gets to the bottom of a tragedy years in the making.

In March 2019 Patrick Lahey, an

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.