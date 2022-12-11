Frank Houston founded Sydney Christian Life Centre, which would eventually come under the leadership of his son Pastor Brian Houston before merging into Hillsong Church. Photo / Supplied

When a group of Pentecostal church leaders gathered at Sydney airport in late 1999 to discuss paedophile preacher Frank Houston, they were told legally they did not have to report him to police, a court has been told.

However, Pastor Keith Ainge, who was the secretary of the Assemblies of God at the time, said no one involved stopped to get a lawyer on the phone.

Brian Houston, the founder of Hillsong church, is standing trial in Sydney’s Downing Centre Local Court where he has denied covering up his father Frank’s rape of a 7-year-old boy in 1970.

Brett Sengstock was one day shy of his eighth birthday when he was sexually assaulted by Frank Houston inside his family’s Coogee home.

Frank Houston was based in New Zealand at the time and was in Sydney as a travelling pastor.

Brian Houston has denied allegations that he failed to pass on the information to police after he learned of his father’s abuse of the boy in 1999.

He has pleaded not guilty to concealing a serious indictable offence of another person and is defending the charges at a hearing where he has argued he had a “reasonable excuse” not to pass on the information because Sengstock had told him he did not want authorities involved.

In late 1999, Ainge, was asked by Brian Houston to call an urgent meeting of the national executive of the Assemblies of God.

The meeting took place the following day inside the Qantas club at Sydney airport where Brian Houston, who was president of the group, recused himself and handed over the meeting to vice president John Lewis.

“(Brian Houston) explained he had been informed of actions by his father which were inappropriate,” Ainge told the court of the meeting.

“That he’d spoken to the person concerned and that it was child molestation. The victim was not wanting to have his name released to anyone, he wanted to keep it quiet and he also didn’t want to make a formal complaint.

“He also spoke to his father and his father had admitted he had behaved inappropriately with a minor.

“So he immediately suspended his credentials, which was his prerogative as the national president.”

According to minutes from that meeting, the AOG had obtained legal advice indicating that they did not have to disclose the matter to police because by that time Sengstock was in his 30s.

Ainge told the meeting he believed that Brian Houston relayed that legal advice, but could not be certain.

“There was no requirement to report because the victim was now … old enough to make his own report and indicated he didn’t want a report to be made,” Ainge said.

“Did anyone make a phone call to a lawyer during the meeting,” Crown prosecutor Gareth Harrison asked.

“No,” Ainge replied.

“Did anyone leave the meeting in order to make a phone call?” Harrison asked.

“I think every religious denomination would have a fast dial to legal advice and they would have lawyers who would consult very quickly in relation to things.

“But 23 years ago, it was not something that was done automatically.

“Everyone was in shock in the meeting and wasn’t quite sure what to do anyway.”

The trial before Magistrate Gareth Christofi continues.







