Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

What caused a plane to fall from the sky in Brazil?

New York Times
By Jack Nicas and Ana Ionova
5 mins to read
Forensic police officers work at the scene of a passenger plane crash in Vinhedo, Brazil, on August 10, 2024. Photo / Victor Moriyama, The New York Times

Forensic police officers work at the scene of a passenger plane crash in Vinhedo, Brazil, on August 10, 2024. Photo / Victor Moriyama, The New York Times

Brazilian investigators have started analysing the black boxes from a Sao Paulo-bound flight to try to understand why the passenger plane fell from 17,000 feet on Friday (Saturday NZT), in a crash that killed all

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World