Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

Whanganui celebrates winners on International Day of People With Disabilities

4 minutes to read

Sir Robert Martin with Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy was knighted in January and has now been re-elected to the UN Committee of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. Photo / Supplied

Liz Wylie
By:

Liz Wylie is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui is celebrating a cluster of wins for people with disabilities this week as teenage actor Libby Hunsdale and local business GPSOS bring home trophies from the 2020 Attitude Awards held in Auckland on Wednesday

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.