Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

Western Australia Christmas car crash: Children orphaned in Christmas Day crash return home

news.com.au
By Madeleine Achenza
2 mins to read
Synthia, 5, Bevan, 2, and Charlez, 1, were at the weekend given the all-clear to leave Perth Children’s Hospital where they had been under the watchful eye of medical professionals since Tuesday. Photo / 9News screengrab

Synthia, 5, Bevan, 2, and Charlez, 1, were at the weekend given the all-clear to leave Perth Children’s Hospital where they had been under the watchful eye of medical professionals since Tuesday. Photo / 9News screengrab

The three orphaned survivors of a Christmas Day crash that killed their parents have returned home from hospital.

Synthia, 5, Bevan, 2, and Charley, 1, were stranded for 55 hours with the bodies of their parents, Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, while they waited for help just 10km from their home in Kondinin, Western Australia.

Incredibly, the children only suffered minor injuries and dehydration, they have spent the last week in Perth Children’s Hospital.

Speaking to 7News at a Perth Park on Saturday, the children’s step-grandfather Richard Parker confirmed they would be living with their nan Annette Day.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

“The next goal is to just keep looking after the kids,” Parker said.


Jake Day (left)and Cindy Braddock (right), were killed when their car rolled 10km from home in Western Australia on Christmas Day. Photo / Facebook
Jake Day (left)and Cindy Braddock (right), were killed when their car rolled 10km from home in Western Australia on Christmas Day. Photo / Facebook

The family had made the 200km journey back home at about 1am on Christmas morning from a family event in Northam.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Braddock and Day were killed when their car rolled over into an embankment just 10km from their destination.

Day’s cousin Michael Read told reporters the heroic actions of the eldest child, Synthia, might have saved the lives of her two younger siblings.

“The 5-year-old became unstuck in the vehicle and she then got the 1-year-old out of the car seat, then they were stuck in the car for 55 hours in 30-degree heat,” Read told 7 News.

Read More


“It would have been hard for the three children to be in the car for that whole time. Nobody knows what they went through.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

“And if it wasn’t for the 5-year-old undoing the buckle of the 1-year-old’s car seat, he wouldn’t be with us today.”

A desperate search was underway before the children were found two days later and were flown to Perth in a rescue helicopter.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has raised almost $150,000 (A$140,000) in donations to go towards the funerals of young parents and the ongoing support of their children.




Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World