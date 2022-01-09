Weather system in Fiji strengthens to a tropical cyclone

Image of Tropical Cyclone Cody over Fiji. Photo / Fiji Meteorological Service

The tropical depression slamming parts of Fiji has now strengthened to a category 1 tropical cyclone according to the Fiji Meteorological Service.

The Fiji Met Service said tropical Cyclone Cody is expected to intensify in the next few days.

It said at 6am local time, Cyclone Cody was located to the Southwest of Kadavu.

"TC Cody is moving towards the Southwest and gradually moving away from the Fiji Group," said Fiji Met.

Severe Weather Update



🌀Tropical depression TD03F intensified further into a CAT 1 tropical cyclone at 6am today and named Tropical Cyclone Cody while located to the southwest of Kadavu.



TC Cody is moving towards the southwest and gradually moving away from the Fiji Group.

Bad weather associated with the system over the past few days has caused major flooding in the country.

While ensuring safety is paramount, our volunteers have been out assisting affected families respond to the adverse weather conditions.



Our volunteers are also on standby as a Tropical Cyclone alert is now in force for the Fiji Group.

On Sunday, the National Disaster Management Office said a 35 year-old man from the western town of Tavua drowned while trying to cross a flooded river.

The office expects thousands more who live in Fiji's main island Viti Levu could be in danger as major waterways record increasing water levels, and river banks burst.

Over 300 people are taking shelter in evacuation centres around Fiji.

There are 28 evacuation centres open in the Western Division while 2 are open in the Northern Division.