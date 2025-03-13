Home / World

We were tricked into sexual relationships with police officers

By Fiona Hamilton
The Times·
11 mins to read

They were young, innocent members of charities like Greenpeace. What they didn’t know was that their long-term boyfriends were undercover police officers - some of whom were married with children.

In the six years that Lisa spent with Mark Kennedy, when he was an undercover police officer and she his unsuspecting girlfriend, there were innumerable moments of betrayal and deceit. Hiking holidays in the mountains, travelling to music festivals, cooking at home, meeting her family, conversations in bed. For

