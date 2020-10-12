Website of the Year
'We were bulletproof': As child soldiers grow up, legacy of war lingers

New York Times
By: Hannah Beech

Twin leaders of Myanmar's God's Army were once thought to have magical powers. Now adults, they are contending with the trauma of exile, alcohol and loss.

Johnny Htoo lay on a concrete floor. His eyes

