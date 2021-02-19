Watch: Reporter robbed at gunpoint on live TV

A reporter was robbed at gunpoint while broadcasting live outside a football stadium in Ecuador.

Footage showing the armed robber, wearing a face mask, demanding the reporter hand him his phone and wallet has gone viral on social media.

Diego Ordinola was outside the Isidro Romero Carbo Monumental Stadium in Gayaquil on February 12, reporting on a football match for DirecTV Sports, when the incident took place.

Ordinola posted the video himself, saying "you can't even work in peace" and adding that the police has said it will work to catch the robber.

Ni siquiera podemos trabajar tranquilos, esto ocurrió a las 13:00 de hoy en las afueras del Estadio Monumental.

La @PoliciaEcuador se comprometió a dar con estos delincuentes. #Inseguridad pic.twitter.com/OE2KybP0Od — Diego Ordinola (@Diegordinola) February 12, 2021

The thief points the gun to the reporter and one of the camera crew, demanding their cellphones. After one of the camerapeople hands him a phone, he runs off down the road.

The crew keeps filming while running after the man, only to find he had jumped on the back of a motorcycle and has taken off.

"Thank you all for your messages of solidarity, I appreciate it very much," Ordinola later wrote on Twitter.

Gracias a todos por sus mensajes de solidaridad, los aprecio muchísimo. Unámonos para erradicar la delincuencia en Ecuador. — Diego Ordinola (@Diegordinola) February 13, 2021

"Let's unite to eradicate crime in Ecuador," he added.