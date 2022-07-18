Watch: Pilot survives crash with parachute attached to plane

Video shows the plane steadily parachuting down from the sky after getting into trouble. Video / Daily Mail

Video shows the plane steadily parachuting down from the sky after getting into trouble. Video / Daily Mail

Video has captured the uncanny moment a plane floated back down earth attached to a parachute - and the pilot walked away.

The bizarre video was recorded near the city of Bruges in Belgium after an explosion caused onlookers to look to the sky.

What they saw was a small plane headed straight back down to earth, nose-first, its descent only slowed by a large parachute.

Blown by the wind, the plane looks like a toy as it appears to be floating gently to the ground.

The plane's descent was slowed by a parachute. Photo / TikTok/@samiryz7

But as it gets closer its speed is more apparent, leading to audible shock from those recording.

Then it hits the ground with a bump, remaining upright as it lodges into a fence beside a road.

Then the pilot emerges, hopping from the cockpit without serious injury.

The pilot miraculously survived. Photo / TikTok/@samiryz7

Officials later said the pilot, who they did not name, was experienced.

They credited his decision to launch the Ballistic Recovery System (BRS) with saving his life.

A BRS system is deployed by the pilot pulling a lever in the cockpit which fires a parachute from the rear of the aircraft.

The plane involved in this instance was a Dyn'Aéro MCR01 - a two-seater lightweight plane constructed from carbon fibre.

Only small planes such as this have a BRS system installed.